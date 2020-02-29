|
Thomas G. “TK” Kubacki, 72, of Ontelaunee Twp., passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, in his residence. He was the husband of Darlene A. (Spatz) Kubacki. They were married September 9, 1967 and celebrated 52 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Raymond E. and Florence (Hydock) Kubacki. He graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School in 1965. He served in the United States Army Reserves. TK worked for 52 years starting at Textile Machine Works, Rockwell International, Arrow International, Arrow Precision Products and lastly as a customer service manager at Precision Medical Products Inc., retiring in 2018. He enjoyed watching hockey and NASCAR and also enjoyed fishing and shooting pool. He was a hard worker and took great pride in his job. Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Tricia M. (Kubacki) Engel, wife of Thomas K. Engel, Windsor Twp; and sons, Seth T. Kubacki, husband of Sara E. (Good) Kubacki, Ontelaunee Twp; and Gregg A. Kubacki, Ontelaunee Twp; four grandchildren: Tabitha and Jacob Engel; and Madison and Avery Kubacki; and his canine companion, Nellie. He was predeceased by his brother, Raymond E. Kubacki Jr. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. John’s (Gernant’s) Cemetery. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020