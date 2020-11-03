Thomas L. Galloway Thomas L. Galloway, 78, of Bechtelsville, husband of Mary Ann (Moletress) Galloway, passed away on Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Born in Pottstown, PA, he was a son of the late Leslie S. Galloway and the late Alma L. (Mentzer) Galloway. He was a 1960 graduate of Pottsgrove High School. Thomas was a production manager for Boyertown Packing, Reynolds Metals, and Alcoa Inc. for forty three years, retiring in 2013. He also worked in dairy farming for years showing at the Harrisburg Farm Show. He owned a Pony named Dakota, Donkey named Jack, and Turkeys named Tom & Alice. He was a member of Pikeville Sportsman Club, Boyertown Senior Center, Liberty Fire Co. house committee, Bally Ambulance. He enjoyed gardening and being outside with his animals, vacationing in Dewey Beach, DE, and loved being with his family. Surviving besides his wife of fifty nine years are two sons, Thomas M. Galloway and his wife Kim, Lancaster, Josh R. Galloway and his wife Tracey, Oley; two daughters, Sandra L. wife of Gary Hauseman, Boyertown, Stephanie A. wife of Jeff Gilbert, Boyertown; three brothers, James Galloway and his wife Linda, Bally, John Galloway and his wife Janet, Sanatoga, David Galloway and his wife Michelle, Leesport; a sister Barbara wife of Thomas Lord, Pottstown; nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and his devoted pets Maggie and Sweet Pea. A funeral service will be held 1:00 P.M. on Friday November 6, 2020 at Trinity Reformed Church, Hanover & King Streets, Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend Nichole Jackson. Burial will be in Hill Church Cemetery, Boyertown. There will be a viewing from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. at the church. Contributions may be made in his memory to Boyertown Senior Center, make checks payable to Boyertown Area Multi-Service and send to 200 West Spring Street, Boyertown, PA 19512. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com
