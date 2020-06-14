Thomas William Lamond Sr., 75, of West Lawn passed away June 12, 2020 at his residence. Born on December 30, 1944 in Philadelphia, Thomas was the son of the late William and Esther (McClain) Lamond. He is survived by his loving wife Maria T. (Gutierrez) Lamond. Thomas is also survived by six children; Thomas W. Lamond Jr., Elizabeth A. Lamond, James P. Lamond, Jennifer M. Lamond and Michelle T. Lamond all of Philadelphia and Hazel K. Lamond of Miami. Thomas is also survived by five grandchildren; Greg, Rianna, Dominic, Hasan and Xavier as well as one great grandchild, Noah. He was preceded in death by one son, John Lamond. Thomas was employed at PECO for 32 years, retiring as a shift supervisor. He was an accomplished bowler and has four 300 games to his credit. He also loved the Philadelphia Phillies. A graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery Sinking Spring on Thursday June 18, 2020 at 1:30p.m. Family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home and Crematory 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.