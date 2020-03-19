|
Thomas Lee Maurer, 50, of Robesonia, Pa, died unexpectedly on March 18, 2020. Tom was born on August 1, 1969. He and his older brother Tim were raised in Wernersville by parents William and Suellen Maurer. They are a soccer-loving family, the boys playing club ball, and Varsity for Conrad Weiser High School. Tom and Tim joined their dad in refereeing USSF and PIAA and were part of the trio “affectionately” known by some as the three blind mice. Tom graduated with a business degree from Shippensburg University, where he met his wife of almost 30 years, Nancy (Nan) Petruzzi Maurer. While at college, Tom heard, embraced, and committed to following the teachings and promises of Jesus Christ. Tom served as a youth pastor and small groups pastor for two Bible Fellowship Churches while earning his Master of Divinity from Biblical Theological Seminary in 1998. Later that year, he and Nan joined a ministry team among a Muslim tribal group in Tanzania. Tom helped to serve the people in multiple ways, including providing transportation services for the sick to a regional hospital as well as helping to build a medical clinic. The couple returned to the United States in late 2000. Tom earned an MBA from Alvernia University while working at First Energy in a variety of jobs. He described his last position as a senior analyst for the Smart Meter Project in Ohio as profoundly fulfilling, with a day on the golf course coming in at a close second. He and Nan raised their family of two girls in Robesonia. Rachel, 20, remembers her dad as a man who showed her compassion and unconditional love. Sarah, 18, recalled that he taught her to laugh at herself, to be kind, and to love others by the way he loved and cherished his family and friends. The family takes great comfort in the promises of their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. They know that to be absent from the body is to be in the presence of God. In the meantime, they know they are blessed to have been loved so much by such a great man. Services will be live streamed at 4:00 PM, Sunday, March 22nd, via the church facebook page, at www.facebook.com/calvarybfc, and also broadcasted live in the church parking lot if you tune your car radio to FM 93.9. A viewing will be held from 1-4:00 PM, Sunday, at Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 4891 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring. Burial will be private in Hain’s Church Cemetery, Wernersville. The family understands that during this time some will wish not to attend the viewing. They would hope that you will use your best judgement when making a decision. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Rescue Mission Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020