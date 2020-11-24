Thomas Lenovich Thomas Lenovich, 76, of West Lawn, passed away peacefully in his residence on Sunday, November 22, 2020 with his loving family at his side. In June he celebrated fifty wonderful years of marriage with his wife, Ruby (Alba) Lenovich. Born in Oil City, he was the son of the late Louis and Frances Lenovich. He studied Education at Gannon University and received his Master’s degree. While serving as a Spanish teacher in the town of Libano Colombia with the Peace Corps, Tom fell in love with his wife, Ruby. Tom not only found his wife in Colombia, but inherited a huge family who he was very close to. He fell in love with the Colombian culture, music, food, and its beauty. These memories always brought a smile to his face. Tom was an amazing man and had a great impact on the lives of many people. A Knight of Columbus, Tom loved his faith. He was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church. Tom loved to spend time with his grandchildren and support their sports and activities. Tom was also an avid fisherman and taught his grandchildren how to fish. Born near Pittsburgh, he was a dedicated and proud Steelers fan. In addition to Ruby, he will be remembered by his daughters Christina DeJesus (José) of Wyomissing and Sabrina L. Gonzalez (James) of Sinking Spring; his grandchildren Jovonni, Jailene, Sophia, and Adrianna; his step granddaughter, Nikki; and his three siblings. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom’s memory may be offered to the ALS Association, A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Ignatius RCC, 2810 St Albans Dr, Reading, PA 19608 with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends and family may view from 8:30 until 9:30 AM at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading PA 19611. All services will be webcasted. Condolences may be expressed and webcast watched at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
