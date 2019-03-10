Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas McCane.

Thomas H. McCane, 75, of Sinking Spring, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Reading Hospital, with his

loving family by his side.

His wife, Alice (Callahan) McCane, passed away just a few weeks ago, on February 20, 2019, and just shy of their 50th wedding anniversary. Born in West Lawn, Tom was a son of the late William and Edith (Rightmyer) McCane.

A graduate of Wilson High School, Tom was an auto

mechanic all his life working for local car dealers including TJ Chevrolet and Reading Honda, before retiring from Geoff Penske Buick GMC in 2004. He was an amazing

handyman, and especially loved working on cars and his two John Deere tractors. A devoted husband and family man, Tom enjoyed camping with Alice, their family and friends. He was also an avid Phillies, Flyers and Eagles fan.

Tom is survived by his daughters, Linda, wife of Scott MacDuff, Auburn, Pa.; and Patricia, wife of Scott Blimline, Exeter; as well as two grandchildren, Scott Blimline Jr. and Michelle Hafer; and three great-grandchildren. Also

surviving are his brothers, Charles, husband of Thelma; and Richard, widower of Barbara.

He was predeceased by his brother, William Jr.; and

sisters, Jenny DeLong and Nancy Dondore.

A private graveside service will be held at the

convenience of Tom's family.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of Tom's family.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements.




