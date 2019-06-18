Thomas J. McCarthy, 80, of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at home.

He was the husband of Joan C. (Blum) McCarthy. They were married for 14 years. Born in Mahanoy Plane, Pa., on November 29, 1938, Thomas was a son of the late Michael and Mary (Sabrinsky) McCarthy. Thomas was a proud veteran of the United States Army and an avid golfer.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Sharon Jean Eglin and her fiance, Michael Evans, and Timothy McCarthy and his wife, Tina; two grandchildren, Camryn and Kylie; three stepchildren: Michael Halupa and his wife, Colleen, Michelle Spong and her husband, Steve, and Marlene Claman and her husband, John; seven stepgrandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister, Jean Kerrigan and her husband, John; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., at The Church of St. Cecilia, 120 E. Lehman St., Lebanon, PA 17046. A visitation will be held Friday morning 10:30-11:30 a.m. Interment with full military honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ( ), P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. Thompson Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at

