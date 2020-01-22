Home

Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Thomas Michael Hertzog Obituary
Thomas Michael Hertzog, Jr., 40, of Reading, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in his home. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of Thomas M. Hertzog, Sr., Mohnton and Deidre A. (Gring) Hertzog, FL. He graduated from Governor Mifflin High School, worked as a motor winder for Ram Industries for over 15 years and enjoyed being outdoors. In addition to his parents, Thomas is survived by his children Brooklynn and Thomas, III; brother Tyler; nephews Bryce and Greyson. Also surviving are aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with services beginning at 1:00 pm in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Spies-Zion Cemetery, Alsace Township. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
