Thomas L. Murphy, 93, of Temple passed away at St. Joseph Medical Center, on October 24. He was the widower of Florence (Hoover) Murphy. Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of Percy and Irene (Stoudt) Murphy. Thomas loved to golf, going to the casinos, being with his two dogs, Mimi and Tucker, and spending time with his longtime friend, Nancy. He was a veteran of the United States Army and Navy serving from 1944 to 1952 and later worked for the government at Fort Indiantown Gap. He is survived by daughter, Bonnie Cirulli; granddaughter, Kellie; grandson, Quinn; companion of 22 years, Nancy Kemp and her children: Rusty, Michael, Ray, Kathy and Tracey; brothers, Charles Murphy and Keith Wilkes; and sister, Rita Lauch; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings: Franklin Murphy, Annabelle Wolf, Russel Murphy, Robert Murphy, Kathleen Murphy, Patricia Ellis and Mary Jane Simpson. Henninger Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019