Thomas R. Hartzell Thomas R. Hartzell, 74, formerly of Bowmansville, passed away September 1, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of Arthur and Margaret (Merget) Hartzell. He was the husband of the late Linda (Oettel) Hartzell, they shared 40 years of marriage together. After graduating, Tom served in the United States Army then continued his service to his country as a Police Officer for the City of Philadelphia for 20 years before retiring. Tom enjoyed hunting, guns, all of the Philadelphia sports teams but, most of all he loved spending time with his grandson. If Tom wasn’t at home, you could easily find him at Kerper’s Gun Shop striking up a conversation with anyone who walked through the door. He also loved a good gun show. Although he enjoyed watching Philadelphia sports, he loved watching his grandson play baseball. Tom is survived by his son, Tom M. Hartzell, husband of Elizabeth of Morgantown, his grandson, Chase, and his siblings; Peg Aldrich, Mary Mullen, Rich Hartzell, Paul Hartzell, Bill Hartzell, and John Hartzell. He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda, and his brothers; Jim Hartzell, Joe Hartzell, and Bob Hartzell. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the NRA, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Farifax, VA 22030 in honor of Tom. Bean Funeral Home of Shillington is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
.