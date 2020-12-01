1/1
Thomas R. Kunkel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas R. Kunkel Thomas R. Kunkel, 54, of Reading, passed away Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020 in Spruce Manor, West Reading. He was the adopted son of Maryann Woerner of Fleetwood and the late Lynn C. Kunkel. Tom was raised in Kutztown and attended school in Kutztown. He was employed by East Penn Manufacturing Co., Weis Market and Stabon Manor. He is survived by his mother, brother Timothy L. Kunkel partner of Carl D. Wolfe of Temple and his daughter Cindy Kunkel of Bechtelsville. At Tom’s request, there will be no services. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is in charge of arrangements. www.kleefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved