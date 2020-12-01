Thomas R. Kunkel Thomas R. Kunkel, 54, of Reading, passed away Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020 in Spruce Manor, West Reading. He was the adopted son of Maryann Woerner of Fleetwood and the late Lynn C. Kunkel. Tom was raised in Kutztown and attended school in Kutztown. He was employed by East Penn Manufacturing Co., Weis Market and Stabon Manor. He is survived by his mother, brother Timothy L. Kunkel partner of Carl D. Wolfe of Temple and his daughter Cindy Kunkel of Bechtelsville. At Tom’s request, there will be no services. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is in charge of arrangements. www.kleefuneralhome.com