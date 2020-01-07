Home

Thomas Rajavongsack, 71, of West Reading, passed away January 5, 2020 in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Pany (Keoboudsy) Rajavongsack. Born in Pakse, Laos, he was the son of the late Sangleee and Komalian Rajavongsack. He was a veteran of the Laos Army serving in the Vietnam War and was a prisoner of war for three years. Thomas was employed by Yuasa/Exide for 25 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children: Dara Bradley, West Reading; Xaya P. Rajavongsack, Reading; and Setha D. Rajavongsack, West Reading; and Phonexay Rajavongsack, Bordeaux, France; and three granddaughters, Araselli R. Morales, Isabella J. Bradley, and Cyanni Ramos. Two siblings, Vanessa Rathsvongsack an Outhay, husband of Lisa Ratsavongsack, all of Burke, VA. A viewing will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple with services at 3 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
