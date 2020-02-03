Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 376-1120
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Rapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Rapp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Rapp Obituary
Thomas J. Rapp, 80, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Reading Hospital. He was the son of the late Donald E. and Violet (Schaeffer) Rapp. He was the beloved husband of Jean M. (Bitting) Rapp for 61 years. Mr. Rapp graduated from Reading High School and worked as a straightener at Carpenter Technology for more than 30 years. Along with his wife, Thomas is survived by daughter, Kathy J. Bilansky, wife of Stephen, of Shillington; daughter, Kim L. DeLancey, wife of Eugene, of Oley; three grandchildren: Nicole Stickler, Ian DeLancey and Natalie Bilansky; and one great-grandchild, Liam Stickler. Thomas enjoyed golfing, playing softball, playing video games and was an avid reader. He was also an umpire and followed the Brooklyn Dodgers before they moved to Los Angeles. A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 E Lancaster Avenue, Shillington, Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Amy S. Landis will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to The P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -