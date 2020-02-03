|
Thomas J. Rapp, 80, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Reading Hospital. He was the son of the late Donald E. and Violet (Schaeffer) Rapp. He was the beloved husband of Jean M. (Bitting) Rapp for 61 years. Mr. Rapp graduated from Reading High School and worked as a straightener at Carpenter Technology for more than 30 years. Along with his wife, Thomas is survived by daughter, Kathy J. Bilansky, wife of Stephen, of Shillington; daughter, Kim L. DeLancey, wife of Eugene, of Oley; three grandchildren: Nicole Stickler, Ian DeLancey and Natalie Bilansky; and one great-grandchild, Liam Stickler. Thomas enjoyed golfing, playing softball, playing video games and was an avid reader. He was also an umpire and followed the Brooklyn Dodgers before they moved to Los Angeles. A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 E Lancaster Avenue, Shillington, Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Amy S. Landis will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to The P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020