Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Reif Jr..

Thomas F. Reif Jr., 76, of Shoemakersville, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Reading Hospital and Medical

Center, with his loving wife by his side.

Born in Yeadon, Delaware County, Pa., he was the son of the late Mary (Reif) and

Thomas F. Reif Sr. He was married for 31 wonderful years to Della (Kuchta-Comisac) Reif. He was also a terrific

godfather to Billy, Amanda and Jessica Stitzel.

Tom was a man of many talents and excelled in everything he tried. He served our nation proudly in the U.S. Army in Panama as a talented Army sharpshooter. Upon honorable discharge from the service, Tom was a successful restaurateur, managing such popular, fine dining establishments as the Heidelberg and Reading Country Clubs, the original Hitching Post Restaurant, and Schmeck's. He also opened Pottsville's first discotheque back in the '70s.

Tom was quiet, well-mannered and had a very keen, dry sense of humor. He loved flowers, especially orchids, and was a voracious reader of anything to do with "real" events, from books to the daily newspaper.

A Celebration of Tom's life will be held Tuesday, April 9, at 11:00 a.m. at First Reformed United Church of Christ, 76 S. 3rd St., Hamburg. Friends may call prior to the service from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. in the church.

Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.burkeydriscoll.com.



