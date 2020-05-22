Thomas Reinert
Thomas R. Reinert, 53, of Lancaster, passed away May 21, 2020, at Valley Manor Rehabilitation and Care Center. Born in West Reading, he was a son of Ruthann (Hollenbaugh) Lee, Narvon and the late Allen Lee Reinert. It came to no one’s surprise when Thomas’s friendly personality and caring nature lead him to be a carrier/transporter for the Amish Community. He took great pride in his job and enjoyed meeting so many members of the community who will miss him. In addition to his mother, he is survived by six children: Tony, Tanthalas, Thomas, II., Tim, Laura Reinert and Jacqui Rothermel; two siblings, Scott A. Reinert, Narvon and Donna L. Reinert, Reading. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading PA 19611 to help defray funeral expenses. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
