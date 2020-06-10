Thomas Daniel Samide
Thomas Daniel Samide, 67, of Tilden Township, passed away, Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Reading Hospital and Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Barbara J. (Bean) Samide. Born in Port Jervis, NY, he was the son of the late Richard and Alice (Peach) Samide. Thomas was a graduate of Bloomsburg University and later earned his MBA from Wilkes University. He was a member of St. Mary R. C. Church, Hamburg, where he was very active in volunteering for the church. Thomas was the President of Holy Name for 15 years. In addition to his wife Barbara, Thomas is survived by two children: a son, Edward J., husband of Angeli Samide, North Wales, PA; and a daughter, Laura A., wife of Kevin Tang, Hoboken, NJ. Three grandchildren: Jamella Samide, 7 years old, Lillian Tang, 2 years old, and Grace Tang, 2 months old; and four brothers, and one sister also survive him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hamburg. With Berks Co. being in the YELLOW status, please continue to wear face masks and use hand sanitizers for everyone's safety. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Thomas' honor to: Hospicio de San Jose Orphanage. Please contact the family for donation details. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.

