Thomas G. Schoettle, 72, died May 18th.

He was a son of the late Jacob G. and Agnes M. (Cooper) Schoettle.

Thom was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his life partner of 25 years, Janice Miller-Lion and her two children. Tom is also survived by four children: Christine Kreisher, Thomas Schoettle,

Daniel McDonnell, William McDonnell. There are 13

grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. Other

survivors include a sister, Agnes E. (Schoettle) Zane; and her two children.

At Thom's request, there will be no public services.

Contributions may be made to Roever Foundation, P.O. Box 136130, Fort Worth, TX 76136, or at www.RoeverFoundation.org.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.,

Laureldale is in charge of arrangements.

For full obituary, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



