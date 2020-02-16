|
Thomas Care Seidel Jr., 87, of Geigertown, P., died on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Highlands at Wyomissing. Born December 22, 1932 in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Thomas Care Seidel, Sr. and Grace Elizabeth (Riegner) Seidel. Thomas was a partner of Alderigi, Tobias and Seidel, an accounting firm in West Reading, for many years. He was a veteran of the Army. He was a past Treasurer for the Geigertown Fire Co. and Sleepy Hollow Athletic Club. Surviving is brother, Robert H. Seidel, of Geigertown, Pa.; nephews, Leon R. Seidel, of Harrisburg, Pa.; Jason C. Angstadt, of Cheswick, Pa.; William E. Seidel, of Douglassville, Pa.; nieces: Diane F. Peterson, Linda E. Rock and Lorraine E. Seidel, all of Birdsboro, Pa. He was predeceased by brother, William R. Seidel. Services will be held at the family’s convenience. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020