Thomas E. Turner, Jr., 80, of Reading, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Janice M. (Wozniak) Turner. Born in Bryn Mawr, PA, he was the son of the late Thomas E. Sr. and Gertrude (Kintche) Turner. Thomas was a 1959 graduate of St. Thomas Moore High School, Philadelphia and was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.--Exeter Townshhip. He worked for Philadelphia Electric Company (PECO) retiring in 1998 and was an avid trout fisherman. In addition to his wife, Thomas is survived by his four children: Thomas E. III, (Ellen), Little River, SC, Daniel S. (Celeste), Sarasota, FL, Eileen T. Dunavant (Tim), Little River, SC, Thomas J. Lambert, Coeur d'alene, ID; 11 grandchildren: Kaleigh L. Pecko (Greg), Myrtle Beach, SC, Grace E. Turner, Vancouver, WA , Jeffrey T. Turner, San Diego, CA, Dillon S. Turner, Albany, NY, Blaine W. Turner, Sarasota, FL, Allison R. Dunavant, Dr. Nicole D. Anderson (John), both of Charleston, SC, Cody J. Dunavant, Little River, SC, Bailee B. Lambert, Marlee M. Lambert, and Trey J. Lambert, all of Coeur d'alene, ID. Also surviving are two great grandchildren: Hunter J. Pecko and Harper L. Anderson; his brother Robert Turner and sister Adelaide Dwonick, both of Oakland, CA. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.--Exeter Township, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, 3893 Adler Place, Ste. 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com