Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Thomas H. Tyson, 72, of Wernersville, passed away November 8, 2019, in the emergency room at Reading Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Thomas G. and Mary E. (Smoker) Tyson. Tom was an artisan blacksmith at his shop, Tyson’s Forge, in Fritztown. He was a member of several blacksmith groups, enjoyed fixing things, ironworking and was a collector of many things. He is survived by his lifelong companion, Dr. George E. Strobel, Wernersville; and his brothers, William Tyson and George Tyson. Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Interment will be private. Please remember Tom by making a contribution to a in his memory. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
