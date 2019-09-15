|
Thomas Charles Vroman, 77, died September 10, 2019, in his Amity Township residence.
He was the husband of Erna Marie (Mest) Vroman, to whom he was married for 55 years. Born, November 7, 1941, in Pottstown, he was a son of the late Frank and Edna M. (Garber) Vroman. Thomas was a 1959 graduate of
Boyertown High School.
He was employed with Mrs. Smith's Pies for 37 years, and then went on to work with Piazza Honda for 10 years.
Thomas was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Douglassville.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his three children: Teresa L. Vroman, of Amity Township; Laura M., wife of Brian Price, of Exeter Township; and Beth A., wife of John Willman, of Amity Township. There is also one granddaughter, Amanda M. Price. Other survivors include his four siblings: Frank "Pete" Vroman, of Fleetwood; Paul Vroman, of Boyertown; Ruth "Boots" Fry, of Reading; and Sandy Mutter, of Boyertown.
Thomas was preceded in death by two sisters, Faye Babel and Marjorie Young.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, September 24th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 548 Old Swede Road, Douglassville, PA 19518. A visitation will be held from 10-11:00 a.m. in the church.
Cremation Society of Berks County Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.BerksCremations.com
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019