Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tillester Passley.

Tillester Passley, 69, passed away

Thursday, February 7, 2019, in her Reading residence surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband, Winston Passley. Tillester was born in Tweedside, Clarendon, Jamaica, on March 25, 1949, a daughter of Maybell (Anderson) Williams, of Jamaica, and the late Ishamel Williams.

She was employed by St Joseph's Hospital in the

housekeeping department for over 25 years, retiring in 2018. Tillester was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Church of God.

Also surviving are her 2 sons, Mervin Passley and Marvin Passley, both of Reading; her 3 daughters: Shawna Heron-Brown, Maudlyn Heron-Dixon and Claudia Johnson-Miller and her husband, Stanley Miller, all of Reading; 4 stepchildren; her 5 sisters: Muriel Brantley, of N.Y.; Muriel Davis, of Reading; Paulette Davis, of Reading; Meretell Thomas, of Reading; Elaine Garden, of Reading; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Tillester was predeceased by her sister, Dernell Rose

Thomas; and her brother, Lenford Williams.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Trinity Church of God, 130 W.

Buttonwood St., Reading. Burial to follow in Charles Evans Cemetery. Viewing 8-10:00 a.m. in the church.

www.theocauman.com



