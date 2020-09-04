Timothy Austin Ebbert Timothy Austin Ebbert passed away suddenly of natural causes on the morning of September 1, 2020. He was born January 19, 1957 to the late Daniel G. and M. Virginia Ebbert. Tim was a graduate of Wilson High School, where he excelled as an athlete and student. After graduation from Bucknell University in 1979, he joined his father as a Financial Advisor in the Lutheran Brotherhood Financial Services Organization. From this position, Tim formed close and lasting relationships over his 41 year career that went well beyond his professional role. In 1999 he joined the Giles Financial Group and continued touching lives with his skill, his wit and his warmth. He treasured the many friendships in his wide social network, and was a caring and well-liked friend, church volunteer, and golf partner. Tim also leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Susan Ebbert Hall and her husband, Rev. Dr. Michael E. Hall; his nephew, Benjamin Michael Wambaugh, husband of Lindsay Lewis Wambaugh; his niece, Abigail Virginia Wambaugh, wife of Jon Mørk-Jensen; and three great nieces and one great nephew: Archer Virginia Wambaugh, Parker Lewis Wambaugh, Virginia George Mørk-Wambaugh, and Sofus August Mørk-Wambaugh. The family wishes to thank the bystanders at the business where Tim collapsed, the first responders and the emergency room professionals who tried valiantly to save his life. We are grateful that Tim didn’t suffer. Services will be private at the convenience of the family, with a celebration of Tim’s life to be scheduled at a later time. Contributions in his memory may be made to Atonement Lutheran Church, 5 Wyomissing Blvd, Wyomissing PA, 19610. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is assisting Tim’s family with final arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
