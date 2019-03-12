Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Bowers.

Timothy C. Bowers, 57, of Tilden Twp., passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 in his residence.

Born in Pottsville, he was the son of George H. and Jean M. (Berkheiser) Bowers.

He graduated from Hamburg Area High School in 1979. He worked for Glen Gery as a brick maker for 32 years until becoming disabled. Timothy enjoyed NASCAR, traveling to the beach, repairing cars, making homemade wine, fishing and animals. He also enjoyed

collecting antiques, gardening and was a connoisseur of hot peppers. He was a member of Shartlesville, Temple, and Shoemakersville Fire Companies, and the Hamburg Game Association.

He is survived by a son, Trevor M. Bowers, Alsace Twp.; a daughter, Tawnya R. Bowers, fiancee of Ryan C.T. Criscuolo, Polk Twp.; two sisters, Tina M. Bowers, Franklin County; and Tracey L. (Bowers), wife of Christopher P. Yeshulas, Bern Twp. He is also survived by his nieces, Aspen B.

(Wagner) Lemus, wife of Erik, Mt. Penn; and Stormie R. Wagner, Philadelphia; and a nephew: Christopher G. Yeshulas, Bern Twp.

A visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. in Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. 4th St., Hamburg, PA 19526 (off-street parking in rear).

Timothy's wish was to have his cremated remains be part of Eternal Reefs; learn more at www.eternalreefs.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901.

