|
|
Timothy L. Brower, 56, of Reinholds, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center. He was born in Ephrata to the late Harry W. and Una Kay (Gockley) Brower and was the husband of Karen (Lichty) Brower. Tim was a member of Muddy Creek Lutheran Church. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jennifer L. Brower; and a brother, Thomas L., husband of Beth (Stayer) Brower. A viewing will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 S Muddy Creek Rd., Denver. Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Timothy’s memory may be made to Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 S Muddy Creek Rd., Denver, PA 17517. Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019