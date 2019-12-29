Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roseboro-Stradling Funeral & Crematory Services Inc
533 Walnut St
Denver, PA 17517
(717) 336-6531
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Muddy Creek Lutheran Church
11 S Muddy Creek Rd.
Denver, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Brower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Brower

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Brower Obituary
Timothy L. Brower, 56, of Reinholds, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center. He was born in Ephrata to the late Harry W. and Una Kay (Gockley) Brower and was the husband of Karen (Lichty) Brower. Tim was a member of Muddy Creek Lutheran Church. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jennifer L. Brower; and a brother, Thomas L., husband of Beth (Stayer) Brower. A viewing will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 S Muddy Creek Rd., Denver. Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Timothy’s memory may be made to Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 S Muddy Creek Rd., Denver, PA 17517. Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -