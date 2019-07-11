Timothy A. Fretz, 54, of Boyertown, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Reading, he was the son of Larry D. Fretz Sr. and the late Margaret "Peggy" A. (Taylor) Fretz.

Tim was a 1982 graduate of Boyertown Senior High School. He also furthered his education at Kutztown

University.

He was a manager at Friendship Farm Restaurant for 20-plus years and was also self-employed at Renninger's

Market in Kutztown.

He was a member of the Pikeville Sportsmen Club.

Surviving in addition to his father are one sister, Jill, wife of Eric Hafer; one brother, David J. Fretz; three nieces; and four nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, Larry D. Fretz Jr.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Morrell Funeral Home Inc., 124 W.

Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA. Relatives and friends will be received from 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. There will be no viewing. Burial will be in Forrest Hills Memorial Park.

Morrell Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.




