Timothy Fretz

Service Information
Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA
19512
(610)-367-2271
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Morrell Funeral Home
124 W. Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Morrell Funeral Home
124 W. Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA
Obituary
Timothy A. Fretz, 54, of Boyertown, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Reading, he was the son of Larry D. Fretz Sr. and the late Margaret "Peggy" A. (Taylor) Fretz.

Tim was a 1982 graduate of Boyertown Senior High School. He also furthered his education at Kutztown

University.

He was a manager at Friendship Farm Restaurant for 20-plus years and was also self-employed at Renninger's

Market in Kutztown.

He was a member of the Pikeville Sportsmen Club.

Surviving in addition to his father are one sister, Jill, wife of Eric Hafer; one brother, David J. Fretz; three nieces; and four nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, Larry D. Fretz Jr.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Morrell Funeral Home Inc., 124 W.

Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA. Relatives and friends will be received from 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. There will be no viewing. Burial will be in Forrest Hills Memorial Park.

Morrell Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)

Published in Reading Eagle on July 11, 2019
