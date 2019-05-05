Timothy L. Haag, born January 7, 1956, in West Reading, passed away in his home in Colorado.

Tim was the son of Stanley R. Haag and Jean A. (Binner) Haag.

He is survived by his mother, Jean Haag; sister-in-law, Margaret Haag; and beloved nieces,

Stephanie Hess and Courtney Haag.

He was predeceased by his father, Stanley Haag; and brother, Michael Haag.

Tim graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School in 1973, and from Paul Smith's College with a B.S. in forestry. Upon graduating, he worked for the U.S. Forestry Service. Always an energetic person, Tim was employed by Breckenridge Ski Resort as a patroller and avalanche

technician for thirty years. He enjoyed working with

disabled veterans as part of his job. Tim was an avid hiker, flew planes, whitewater rafting guide and kayaked many rivers. Mountains were his passion. He climbed in Nepal, Alaska, British Columbia, Montana, Wyoming and most of the Colorado mountains. Tim's collection of arrowheads, which he spent many hours hunting, was donated to South Park Museum and is displayed in seven cases.

A celebration of Tim's extraordinary life will be held in Colorado by his many friends and here in Pennsylvania at a later date.



