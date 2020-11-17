1/1
Timothy Higgins
Timothy Higgins Timothy Higgins, 68, of Reading, passed peacefully the morning of November 14th. Tim was the most loving, caring guy with the biggest heart he shared with all of us. And what a sense of humor. He was a fantastic husband, brother, uncle, and great-uncle. He was also a fantastic father, grandfather, and great grandfather to all our children in our combined extended family. He absolutely loved his family. Tim was the owner of Higgins Automotive for many years, finally retiring in March. Through this business, we have had the opportunity and pleasure to meet many people from his employees, to his suppliers, all his business associates, but mostly from his wonderful customer base. Tim was an avid dirt track racer, getting his racing career started at the Reading fairgrounds and we have many friends as well from our racing families and community. He was currently the President of the Reading Company Boosters, a social but very active member of the Reading Motorcycle Club and Trustee for the Forget-Me-Nots, Inc. He was also very active with the Reading Fairgrounds Racing Historical Society. We were fortunate to take many vacations together, Florida being our favorite get away, riding motorcycles and spending time with our family and friends. He was quite the romantic, an energizer bunny, a Doctor Doolittle, loved playing Santa for the kids, always on the gas, always on the go. He is going to be terribly missed, not just by us, but by all. Tim’s wife Marlene, his brother Bernard, and his wife Janet have chosen to hold a huge Celebration of Tim’s life to be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. No flowers please. If you wish to make a donation in Tim’s memory and honor, we would like you to consider either Veterans Coalition of Pennsylvania, 500 N. 13th St. Reading, PA 19604 or the Forget-Me-Nots, Inc. P.O. Box 12673, Reading, PA 19612. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., is assisting the Higgins family. www.kleefuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
