Timothy Paul McCauley, 52, originally from West Lawn, passed away in his

Romney, West Virginia residence.

Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Paul J. and Carol A. (Klarsch)

McCauley. Tim was a 1985 graduate of

Wilson High School, received a degree in forest science from the Penn State Mont Alto Campus, took classes in Irish studies at Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland, studied

applied ecology at Cal. State University, Chico, and

computer engineering at Cal. State University, East Bay.

Tim began his career as a wildland firefighter with the PA Bureau of Forestry District 18. He worked with the U.S. Forest service-U.S. Dept of Agriculture, in Lowman, Idaho, as a fire and aviation manager. Time with the Forest

Service was also spent in Truckee, Calif. Timothy ended his career with the Bureau of Land Management-U.S. Dept. of Interior, in Susanville/Ravendale, Calif., as a helibase

captain for Helitak Crew.

Tim is survived by his daughter, Erin K. Cortez (Philip); and granddaughters, Gracelyn K. and Emersyn J., all of

Norwich, Conn.; brothers, Christopher J. McCauley

(Colleen), and James P. McCauley, both of West Wyomissing, Pa.; and nephews, Christopher M. Rowley, Kevin S. Stofka and Paul J. McCauley. Also surviving Tim is his canine companion, Lola.

Timothy was predeceased by his companion and mother of his daughter, Erin, Kelly S. Kirwan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., in St. Ignatius of Loyola R. C. Church, 2810 St. Albans Dr., Sinking Spring, PA 19608. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Greenpeace at www.greenpeace.org/USA.

Online memories and condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



