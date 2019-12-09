|
|
Timothy James “Cowboy” O’Rourke, 68, of Cumru Twp., passed away December 8, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family and friends. Tim was an honest man that loved hard and never quit. Tim was born in Reading, Pa., to Richard O’Rourke, who preceded him in death, and Lorraine O’Rourke. He was raised in Temple before faithfully serving his country in the United States Army, 25th Infantry Division. He served in Vietnam from 1969-1972. While deployed, he fell head over heels for his wife of 47 years, Debra O’Rourke. Tim was the loving father of Shawn O’Rourke, husband to Jessica O’Rourke; Conor O’Rourke; and Siobhan Carr, wife of Kyle Carr. He had six grandchildren who lit his world on fire: Nolan O’Rourke, Shaun Mackenzie, Natalie O’Rourke, Kinsley O’Rourke, Ryker Carr and Harper Carr. Also surviving are his sister, Patricia O’Rourke, lots of nieces and nephews and his German Shepard, Molly. Tim began his blue-collar career at Penn Optical, Empire Steel and retried from Carpenter Technology after 32 years of employment. He was a beloved coach, umpire and board member, with numerous Governor Mifflin Athletics. After retiring from Carpenter Technology, he was employed at Albright College athletic department. Tim spent the remaining years of his life waging war on cancer. He continued to serve other veterans as a Veteran’s Service Officer, Vice President and a Veteran’s Court advocate. He continued to have dance parties with his grandchildren, dine with his wife, fish with his grandsons and drink craft beer with his kids. Tim is already missed by so many. A memorial service will be held to honor Tim and his service on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton, PA 19540. Friends and family are welcome to attend the visitation, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and service will begin at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Tim’s honor to the Lebanon VA Hospital, Voluntary Service Office. Please make checks payable to Lebanon VA Hospital Attention Voluntary Service Office, 1700 South Lincoln Ave. Lebanon, PA 17042, or online at https://www.lebanon.va.gov/giving/ To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019