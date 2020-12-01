Timothy P. Fritch Timothy P. Fritch, 56, of Topton, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Born June 8, 1964 in Allentown, he was the son of Charles H. “Pop” Fritch, companion of Sandra E. Bower, and the late Loretta M. (Bower) Fritch. He and his wife of 35 years, Tammy L. (Solt) Fritch, were married at Trinity Lutheran Church, Topton on April 27, 1985. Tim proudly served his country honorably and faithfully as a Sergeant in the United States Army. Tim graduated from Brandywine Heights High School in 1982. He worked for Muhlhauser’s Garage and KC Towing before beginning a long career working for East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc., Lyon Station. He was currently working in Industrial at Deka. Tim was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Topton, the Rockland Gun Club, the Mertztown Gun Club, the Pike Township Sportmans Association, the Topton Volunteer Fire Company and was a member of the pit crew for the Ryan Watt 14W Race Team. Tim loved traveling with Tammy to North Carolina, hunting, racing and most of all, spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Tammy and his father, Pop Fritch, Tim is survived by his two sons, Alan T. Fritch, Topton and Adam T. Fritch, husband of Kiersty L. (Boyer) Fritch, Topton. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brooklyn “Nupper” and Bentley “Bubby”, his brother, Jeffrey K. Fritch, husband of Susan F. (Miller) Fritch, Mertztown, his sister, Cindy A. (Fritch) Ruth, wife of Tim A. Ruth, Allentown, his nieces, Erin, fiancée of Kyle, and Madison, his nephew, Jason, husband of Melanie, his mother-in-law, Shirley A. Solt, widow of Lee D. Solt, Sr., his Aunt, Nancy F. Guldin, widow of Reynold J. Guldin and his uncle, Edward K. Fritch, husband of Kathleen Fritch, Topton. Military Honors will be rendered for Tim by the United States Army and the Ray A. Master, American Legion Post 217 Honor Guard on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood. A brief service will be held following the military honors at the funeral home. A visitation for Tim will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the funeral home. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for our friend, Tim and his family at this very difficult time. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com
