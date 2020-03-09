|
|
Timothy R. Palcak, 56, of Reading, passed away on March 8, in his residence. He was the Soulmate of Michelle A. Mazzo. Born in Reading, he was the son of Robert J. Palcak and the late Patricia (Hines) Palcak. Tim was the former co-owner and operator of Glenside Autobody. He was a Pace Car driver for Grandview for over 20 years where he was also known as Tim Dude or Bear. Tim was a kind of person who would help a needful neighbor or offer to lend a tool or give a helping hand. Surviving is one son, Devyn, husband of Rina Haas, Bensalem, Pa.; one granddaughter, River Haas. Memorial services will be held on Friday, at 5:00 p.m., at the Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. Family and friends will be received from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Rd #180, Wyomissing, PA. 19610. CRAMP-HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading has charge of arrangements. 610-375-4337
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020