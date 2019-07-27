Timothy J. Seivard, 66, of Formstone Rd., Birdsboro, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Pottstown he was a son of the late David L. and Betty A. (Freese) Seivard. He was employed as a truck

driver for the Formstone Crafters Co.

Surviving is a son, Paul Seivard and his wife, Jessica; a daughter, Lisa, wife of Jason Todd; a brother, David Seivard; and sisters, Wendy Miller and Betsy Hevalow; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Predeceased by a brother, Brian Seivard.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. High St., Pottstown. Friends may register from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .



