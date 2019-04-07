Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tina Donatelli.

Tina M. Donatelli, 53, of Spring Twp., and formerly of Hamburg, passed away on

Friday, April 5, 2019, in her residence.

She was the fiance of Luke E. Honsberger, with whom she resided. Born in West

Reading, she was the daughter of the late Luciano F. and Marie E. (Snyder) Donatelli. She was a 1984 graduate of Hamburg Area High School. Tina worked for Wright's Knitwear and Windsor Knitting Mill, both of Hamburg. She last worked for Sweet Street, Reading.

Tina was a member of the Women of the Moose 786, Hamburg. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo and

"window shopping." Although Tina never had children of her own she was a friend and caregiver to many children.

Surviving in addition to her fiance, Luke, is one sister, Cindy M. (Donatelli), wife of Barry J. Manwiller,

Muhlenberg Twp.; one brother, Mickey A. Donatelli,

Muhlenberg Twp.; five nieces; one nephew; one great-niece; and one great-nephew. Tina is also survived by dear friends, Susan Honsberger and Mildred McGale.

She was predeceased by three brothers: Antonia L. Donatelli, Randy L. Donatelli, and Michael E. Donatelli.

A celebration of Tina's life will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. There will be a time for family and friends to share memories of Tina. Burial will follow in New Bethel Cemetery, Albany Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Tuesday, 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and

Wednesday, 10:00 to 11:00 am. A Women of the Moose

service will be on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

For online condolences, please visit,

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



