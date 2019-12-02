|
Tina Morkides, 57, of Exeter Township passed Saturday, November 30, 2019, at her home. She was the loving wife for over 10 years to her husband, John A. Alexandrakos. Tina was born in Philadelphia, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Despina (Demetris) Morkides. She had worked for Saks 5th Ave for nearly 20 years as a customer service representative, and nine years as an administrative assistant for Toll Brothers. Tina received a bachelor’s degree in design and showed a passion for design and creativity throughout everything in her life. She loved being a grandmother and was known by everyone as one of the most kind, gentle and caring individuals. Tina is survived in addition to her husband, by her beloved stepchildren, Maria George, wife of Matthew, of East Norriton, Pa.; and Elena Asimakopoulos, wife of Panagiotis “Pete”, of Wyomissing Pa.; and her three grandchildren: Callista, Logan and Aristides. She is also survived by her brother, Christopher Morkides, husband of Alisa; her sister, Jamie Karapanagiotides, wife of Teddy); and her nephews, Evan, husband of Katie; Louie, husband of Stefania; and niece, Kina. Tina is survived by many beloved family members and friends and will be missed greatly. The family will receive relatives and friends in Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church 1001 East Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, PA 19611, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Father Theodore Petrides will officiate. Interment will follow at Berks County Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, at the above address, in loving memory of Tina Morkides. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave, Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019