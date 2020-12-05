1/1
Titus Hertzog
1937 - 2020
Titus E. Hertzog Titus E. Hertzog, 82, of Womelsdorf, passed away in the morning hours Thursday, December 3, 2020, in the Reading Hospital. Born December 17, 1937, in Ephrata, he was a son of the late Henry F. & Dorothy M. (neé Gockley) Hertzog. Titus proudly served in the US Army, and had volunteered for many years at the Coatesville VA Medical Center, helping his fellow veterans. He retired from Armstrong World Industries, Lancaster, in 1997 after 30 years of service. He was a longtime member of: the Marion Twp. Rod and Gun Club, Rescue Fire Co., Mt. Aetna, Pioneer Hose Co., Robesonia, Keystone Fire Co., Rehrersburg, Max W. Schaeffer VFW Post 6558, Womelsdorf, Newmanstown Athletic Assoc., Orioles, Nest 147 Newmanstown, & the American Legion Post 880, Richland. He was a lifetime member of: the Womelsdorf Rod & Gun Club, Womelsdorf Fire Co., RedRose DAV Chapter #80, Lancaster, & the Amvets Post 19, Lancaster. He is survived by his children: Peggy, wife of Joe Fiorentino, Patty, wife of Tom Trievel, Teresa, wife of Tom Hollow, Jr., Tracy, wife of Joe Halbleib, & Troy Hertzog; and by his step children: Lester Getz, husband of Donna, Dawn, wife of Larry Sandoe, & Bonnie Griffin; 19 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, also survive. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, has charge. www.mullfh.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
17
Burial
02:00 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mull Funeral Home & Cremation Services
27 East High Street
Womelsdorf, PA 19567
(610) 589-2821
