Tobyn Paul Wesner
Tobyn Paul Wesner Tobyn Paul Wesner, 21-month-old son of Kirk E. & Tabitha A. (Moyer) Wesner of Jefferson Township was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on June 14, 2020. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandparents – Robert J. & Brenda L. (Noecker) Wesner of Pine Grove, his maternal grandparents – Paul E. and Lucinda J. (Rudy) Moyer of Jefferson Twp., his paternal great grandmother – Dorothy M. (Fidler) Noecker of Pine Grove and his maternal great grandmother – Helen J. (Swanger) Rudy of Myerstown. He is also survived by many aunts and uncles. A celebration of Tobyn’s life will held privately at the convenience of the family. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Wesner/Moyer families. www.kleefuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
June 16, 2020
