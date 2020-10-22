Todd Michael Guevin, age 55, passed away unexpectedly at home and entered eternal life on October 19, 2020. Todd was born February 4, 1965 in Reading, PA to the late Henry D. Guevin and Shirley M. Lenart. He was a 1983 graduate of Exeter High School in Reading and a 1990 graduate of Syracuse University. After college, Todd moved to the Buckeye State to oversee all sporting event concessions at Ohio State University. While there, Todd met his future wife, Corinne L. Ruh of Manitowoc, WI. They were married on May 2, 1998 in Columbus, OH, moved to Corie’s home state of Wisconsin in 2002, and established their home in Germantown where they were blessed with two beautiful children: Nathan, 15, and Lauren, 13. Todd spent many years working in Milwaukee at the Bradley Center and Miller Park, developed his own home inspection business, and was currently employed in shipping and receiving by MGS Manufacturing in Germantown. Todd grew in his faith and developed several special friendships as a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls. Todd was extremely proud of his children and loved watching them grow in their sports and music, and in their faith. Todd enjoyed watching Brewers baseball, Packers football, and especially loved college football and basketball, which always gave him good reason to reconnect with old friends and family from Reading, Syracuse, and Columbus. Todd is survived by his wife, Corie; his son, Nathan, and daughter, Lauren; his mother, Shirley Lenart, Reading, PA; his brother and sister-in-law Shawn and Cheri Jones Guevin of Reading, PA; mother-in-law and father-in-law Dan and Carol Ruh of Manitowoc; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Eric and Linda (Kaiser) Ruh of Milwaukee; Candice Ruh of Franklin; Andrew and Naomi (Krumbein) Ruh of Fond du Lac; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry D. Guevin of Reading, PA. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Menomonee Falls, WI with Pastor Paul Koester officiating. Cremation has already taken place. Thank you to Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home for their compassion and assistance. In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts to the family are appreciated. We trust in God’s good and perfect will. “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose” (Romans 8:28). For online condolences, please visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com
.