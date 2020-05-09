Todd H. Becker, age 64, of Fleetwood, passed away on Friday May 8, 2020 at Penn State Health St. Joseph’s, Bern Township. The husband of Jane M. (Heck) Becker, they celebrated 39 years of marriage on May 8th. He was born in Reading on June 26, 1955 son of the late Harel H. Becker and Mary R. (Walton) Becker. A graduate of Fleetwood High School class of 1973. He was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Fleetwood. Todd had been employed by Hahn Contracting Co. in Birdsboro for 25 years. Last working for Berks Transfer, Reading for six years retiring in 2017. Todd loved riding his Harley, at age 18 he rode his bike to the West Coast and later in life he did it again. A life time member of the Reading Motorcycle Club and Lyons Fire Company. He will be sadly missed by his dogs Ralphie, Molly and Bella. Todd enjoyed working in the yard and especially mowing the grass. Grilling steaks was his specialty which was always companied with a photo, and listening to his favorite song “Freebird”. Todd is survived by his wife Jane and sister Judith K. (Becker) Hamilton and Brenda G. (Becker) Mull of Fleetwood. Also nieces KayLynn Hamilton, Morgan Winkler, Sarah Ailes and nephews Bradley Hamilton, Matthew Hamilton. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be private in Fleetwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Todd’s memory to Emmanuel United Methodist Church,26 West Washington Street, Fleetwood, PA 19622. Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.