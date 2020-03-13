|
Todd Michael Haviland, 50, originally from Reading, Pa., passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his residence in West Palm Beach, Fla. He was the loving son of Kathleen (Fabriziana) Heckman and John Heckman. His biological father, Leonard Haviland, passed in 1983. He is also survived by his sister, Jolyn Haviland; his son, Anthony J. Aromandi; his daughter, Michelle Stauffer; her husband, Kristopher; and his three grandchildren: Dante, Kolby and Kolten. He was a former student of Governor Mifflin High School. He moved to West Palm Beach in 1996, where he acquired a large number of friends. Please join us in “a celebration of life” service to be held at Attonement Lutheran Church Common Ground, 5 Wyomissing Blvd. Wyomissing, PA 19610, on Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 5:30-8:00 p.m. All family and friends are welcomed.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020