Tom Minh Nguyen, 67, of Alexandria, Virginia passed away on April 11, 2020. Born on February 7, 1953 in My Tho, Vietnam. He graduated from Dai Hoc Luat Khoa Sai Gon, Vietnam in 1975 and went on to serve as a lawyer until 1977. In December of 2004, Mr. Nguyen married Tina Xuan Nguyen in Philadelphia, PA. He worked at MGM National Harbor as a supervisor. He regularly attended Holy Martyrs of Vietnam Church in Arlington, Virginia. Beloved by his family and friends, Tom was always kind, gentle, patient and generous to all. His grandchildren were fond of spending time with him whether it was reading books, playing games, or wherever their imaginations led them. Tom was popular among his coworkers and admired for his strong work ethic and benevolent nature. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, attending church, traveling, and going to the beach. He is survived by Brothers: Phuoc Minh Nguyen and wife Tuyet Do, Reinholds, PA; Robert Nguyen, San Jose, CA; Hai Minh Nguyen and wife Dr. Mai Tang, Yorba Linda, CA; Son Nguyen and wife Kim-Anh Cao, Little River, SC, Sisters: Tuyet Pham and husband Lan Pham, Ardmore, PA; Kim-Loan Nguyen, Reinholds, PA; Marianne Dang wife of Thomas Dang, Reinholds, PA; Dao Nguyen and husband Gerome Perri, Galloway Twp, NJ; and Anh-Minh Nguyen, Yorba Linda, CA, Children: Nikki Nguyen, Hieu Nguyen, Trang Pusey and husband Jason Pusey, and Long Huynh and wife Katie Huynh. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Bailey Hughes, Logan Pusey, Noriana Huynh, and Miriam Huynh and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard Nguyen and Dien Vo, co-owners of Le Loi Supermarket and Kim Dien Fabrics in Mytho, Vietnam;and his brother Thomas Dang. A drive through viewing will be held Thursday April 16th from 10-11 am from the Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc, 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, PA. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM from Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. Services will be streamed through our website: www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020