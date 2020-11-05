1/1
Tonya A. Snell
Tonya A. (Ford) Snell Tonya A. (Ford) Snell, 56, of Hamburg, PA went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest while surrounded by family. She was the wife of William A. Snell, Jr. They were married December 28, 2002, and celebrated 17 years of marriage. Born in Bakersfield, CA she was the daughter of the late John W. and Patsy G. (Woodall) Ford. She was a devoted, loving mother who raised three girls on her own until marrying her loving husband, Bill, where she gained three more children, which made her family complete. Tonya enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and her faithful dog, Jasper. She was a dedicated shopper of QVC, but most of all she looked forward to family gatherings. Tonya is survived by her children: Kristi Rowland, wife of Dave, Auburn; Cheryl Branum, significant other of Chuck Maley, Houston, MO; Sharon Reidenhour, significant other of Eric Leonard, Kutztown; April Hostetter, wife of Joey, Muhlenberg Twp.; Cindi Bartholomew wife of Leroy, Gilbertsville; and William Snell, III, Fleetwood. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren: Jennifer, Jerrette, David, Brittnie, Katelyn, Miranda, William, Randall, Ethan, Kylee, Skylar, Sarah, Sara, Daniel, Angela, Justin, and Tara; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Tonya is also survived by her brother: John Ford, husband of Karen, Wilburton, OK; her three sisters: Wanda Johnson wife of Chris, Wilburton, OK, Angie Harp, wife of Wesley, Stigler, OK, and Renee Ford-Poteet, Whitefield, OK; her sisters and brothers in law: Kathy & Terry Hutt, Pottstown; and Kim & Wayne Snell-Babylon. She was predeceased by a niece: Samantha; and a granddaughter: Melody. Funeral Services will be held in Wilburton, Oklahoma at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: American Heart Association or National Kidney Foundation. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of local arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-7823
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
