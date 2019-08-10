|
|
Tonya L. (Hartman) Klemmer, 47, passed away on August 5th in Pasco County,
Florida. Her life was tragically taken away too soon by a senseless act of violence.
She was the daughter of the late Charles
Hartman and the late Ann (Farr) Hartman.
She is survived by her husband, Evan Klemmer; sister, Tammy, wife of Steven Sharp; her sister Joy, wife of Tony Hernandez; her daughter, Ryanne Lamb; three beautiful granddaughters; several
nieces and nephews; her "best friend,"
Brooklyn; her loyal shadow, Pip.
She was predeceased by her sister, Judy Darinsig.
Tonya will be sadly missed by all her many friends, both here in Reading and in Florida. She was one of a kind who loved to have fun, dance and make people smile. Her "angel wings" will allow her to rejoin her mother, father, sister and friends who also passed too soon. Rest In Peace Tonya. We will miss you forever. No services.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019