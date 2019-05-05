Tracy Michelle Faust, 52, of Exeter

Township, died April 30, 2019, in Tower Health-Reading Hospital, West Reading.

Born March 1, 1967, in West Reading, she was a daughter of Bevin J. and Jeanne R. (Benicoff) Focht of Exeter

Township. Tracy was a 1985 graduate of Oley Valley High School and attended Millersville University.

Also surviving is her daughter, Breanna Nicole (Faust), wife of Eric M. Angstadt, of Centre Township; and her two grandchildren, Baylee Mackenzie Reedy and Briella Rae Angstadt. In addition, she is survived by her brother, Shayne C. Focht, of Reading; and her nephew, Shelby J. Focht, of Exeter Township.

Tracy was preceded in death by her sister, Cheri Lynn Focht, who died July 19, 1999.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, May 7th at 11:00 a.m., in Salem Shalters Cemetery, 2032 Mount Laurel Road, Temple. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online

condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



