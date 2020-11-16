Tracy L. (Myers) Davidheiser Tracy L. (Myers) Davidheiser, 49, of Exeter Township, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Mitchell T. Davidheiser. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Gregory G. Sr. and Alice Mae (Wagner) Myers. She was a 1988 graduate of Daniel Boone Area High School, Reading Hospital School of Nursing and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in nursing from Chamberlain University. She was a member of the Emergency Nurses Association, the Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern PA and a Parrothead. Tracy was a long time Emergency Room Nurse at the Reading Hospital and became the Program Coordinator of the Street Medicine Program. Tracy was a 2019 recipient of a prestigious PA Nightingale Award for Community Nursing. Along with her husband, surviving are her sons, Mason and Eric; brother Gregory G. Myers, Jr., husband of Beth, York; one niece Lindsey; and nephews, Adam and Alex. Other survivors include her in-laws, Earl and Joyce Davidheiser and her brother-in-law, Chris Davidheiser, husband of Margo, Boyertown; and nephews, Zack, Cole and Brock. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to one of the following, Street Medicine Program, 420 S. Fifth Ave., West Reading, PA 19611, Hope Rescue Mission, 645 N. 6th St., Reading, PA 19601 or Justice Rescue, 2417 Welsh Road, Suite 21, â€‹Box #326, Philadelphia, PA 19114. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com