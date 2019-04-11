Travis M. Mann, 29, of Sinking Spring, passed away Sunday, April 8th, 2019, at his
residence.
Travis was born in Reading, on July 4, 1989, a son of Donna (Fies) and Michael W. Mann.
He graduated from Muhlenberg High School in 2007 and Penn College. He worked as a roofer for Jack Mann
Roofing, Reading.
Travis loved his family; his dogs, Kika and Grux; cats, Blaze and Zoey; and his bird, JD.
In addition to his parents, Travis is survived by a sister, Ashley, wife of Matt Bracci; and his niece, Ella Rae Bracci.
He is also survived by paternal grandparents, Jack and Erika Mann; maternal grandfather, Dennis, and Carolyn Fies; Ronald Johnston, widower of maternal grandmother Joyce Johnston; two aunts, Brenda Beissel, widow of
Robert Beissel, Debbie, wife of Robert Henretty; uncle,
David, husband of Anke Mann; five cousins: Nikki, wife of Ognjen Ilice, Leah, wife of Brandon Bender, Paulina Mann, Alexandra Mann and Emily Mann; second cousins, Kaylee and Logan Bender, Milena Ognjen.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 15th, at the Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation
Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LoveYourBrain Foundation, P.O. Box 247, Norwich, VT 05055 or www.loveyourbrain.com/donate.
Online condolences may be made at
www.sandersfuneral.com.