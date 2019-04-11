Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Travis Mann.

Travis M. Mann, 29, of Sinking Spring, passed away Sunday, April 8th, 2019, at his

residence.

Travis was born in Reading, on July 4, 1989, a son of Donna (Fies) and Michael W. Mann.

He graduated from Muhlenberg High School in 2007 and Penn College. He worked as a roofer for Jack Mann

Roofing, Reading.

Travis loved his family; his dogs, Kika and Grux; cats, Blaze and Zoey; and his bird, JD.

In addition to his parents, Travis is survived by a sister, Ashley, wife of Matt Bracci; and his niece, Ella Rae Bracci.

He is also survived by paternal grandparents, Jack and Erika Mann; maternal grandfather, Dennis, and Carolyn Fies; Ronald Johnston, widower of maternal grandmother Joyce Johnston; two aunts, Brenda Beissel, widow of

Robert Beissel, Debbie, wife of Robert Henretty; uncle,

David, husband of Anke Mann; five cousins: Nikki, wife of Ognjen Ilice, Leah, wife of Brandon Bender, Paulina Mann, Alexandra Mann and Emily Mann; second cousins, Kaylee and Logan Bender, Milena Ognjen.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 15th, at the Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation

Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LoveYourBrain Foundation, P.O. Box 247, Norwich, VT 05055 or www.loveyourbrain.com/donate.

Online condolences may be made at

www.sandersfuneral.com.



