Troy Check (1961 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
Obituary
Troy A. Check, 57, of Reading, passed away Friday, June 28th, 2019, at his residence.

Troy was born in Reading, Pa., on July 27,

1961, a son of the late Helen (Hoffa) Guzamowski and Francis Check. He served in the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by two sisters, Robin L.

Stephenson, of Reading, Pa.; Loree L. Check-Westervelt, of Douglasville, Pa.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a memorial Service on Friday, July 5th, at Feeney Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601.

Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on June 30, 2019
