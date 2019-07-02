Troy A. Check, 57, of Reading, passed away Friday, June 28th, 2019, at his residence.

Troy was born in Reading, Pa., on July 27,

1961, a son of the late Helen (Hoffa) Guzamowski and Francis Check. He served in the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by two sisters, Robin L.

Stephenson, of Reading, Pa.; Loree L. Check-Westervelt, of Douglassville, Pa.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a memorial Service on Friday, July 5th, at Feeney Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601.

Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



