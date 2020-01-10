|
Troy Cunningham, 57, of Reading, was called to be with the Lord, on Tuesday January 7, 2020. He was the loving companion of Diana Profic. He attended Reading School District. Troy was last employed by Adappt. Troy also leaves to cherish fond memories his mother, Ann Cunningham; his three daughters: Taneisha, Taseana and Le’Shan Profic; his two brothers, Carey Cunningham and Leroy Muhammad; and his sister, Gloria Lynn Smith, of Reading; his granddaughter, Isai’Nah; and grandson, Jer’Shon;m lots of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends. Floral contributions are welcomed. A Celebration of Life Service will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., in New Hope Baptist Church, 621 Church St., Reading. Burial to follow in Charles Evans Cemetery. A viewing will be Wednesday, 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., in the church. Theo C Auman Funeral Home is entrusted with his services. www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020