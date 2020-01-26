|
|
On Friday, January 17, 2020, Troy Heckman, age 40, passed away suddenly in his home in Hagerstown, Md. He is survived by his parents, Harold Heckman and Dorothy Wolf (Jeffrey); grandparents, Norman and Eleanor Deeds; brother, Todd Heckman (Terissa); sister, Chasity Weitzel (Derrick); longtime companion, Raven Physioc and her three children; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial services will be held at Zions Church, 770 Zions Church Rd., Hamburg, PA 19526, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, between the hours of 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., and service will start at 11:00 a.m. with a light lunch served after the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020