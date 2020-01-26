Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Troy Heckman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Troy Heckman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Troy Heckman Obituary
On Friday, January 17, 2020, Troy Heckman, age 40, passed away suddenly in his home in Hagerstown, Md. He is survived by his parents, Harold Heckman and Dorothy Wolf (Jeffrey); grandparents, Norman and Eleanor Deeds; brother, Todd Heckman (Terissa); sister, Chasity Weitzel (Derrick); longtime companion, Raven Physioc and her three children; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial services will be held at Zions Church, 770 Zions Church Rd., Hamburg, PA 19526, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, between the hours of 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., and service will start at 11:00 a.m. with a light lunch served after the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Troy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -